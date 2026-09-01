Two phone numbers, a death threat to Chirag Paswan: ‘You will be killed shortly’

Chirag Paswan is currently under Z-category security cover provided by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Written by: Himanshu Harsh
1 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Sep 1, 2026 08:01 PM IST
Chirag Paswan threatChirag Paswan's office has sought an urgent and thorough investigation into the origin, authenticity and circumstances of the communication. (Express file photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Union Minister for Food Processing Industries Chirag Paswan has received an unsigned threat note, claimed his brother-in-law and LJP (Ram Vilas) Jamui MP Arun Bharti.

According to a letter sent by Paswan’s Additional Private Secretary Alok Kumar Singh to the Union Home Secretary on Tuesday, the threat note, received in the ministry, contained two mobile numbers and allegedly carried a direct threat to Paswan’s life. The communication allegedly read: “You will be killed shortly by hardcore terrorists.”

Singh, in the letter, said the message was a matter of “grave concern” and raised “serious apprehensions” about the minister’s safety and security. Paswan is currently under Z-category security cover provided by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The minister’s office has sought an urgent and thorough investigation into the origin, authenticity and circumstances of the communication. It has also requested that Paswan’s security arrangements be reviewed and suitably augmented, if necessary, citing the reported threat perception and his scheduled public engagements.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Himanshu Harsh
Himanshu Harsh

Himanshu Harsh is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, currently leading on-the-ground coverage in Bihar. With a reporting career rooted in the complexities of the National Capital Region (NCR), Himanshu specializes in the critical intersection of law, crime, and civic governance. Professional Expertise & Credentials An alumnus of the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Himanshu brings a rigorous academic foundation to his investigative work. His expertise is characterized by a "ground-up" reporting style, most notably demonstrated during his extensive coverage of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where he analyzed shifting political landscapes and grassroots sentiment. Specialized Beats Himanshu’s portfolio reflects versatility, allowing him to navigate diverse industries and social issues: Civic & Legal Affairs: Extensive experience covering the Delhi reporting beat, focusing on policy implementation and judicial impact. Automotive Industry: A technical background in reporting on India’s evolving transport and automotive sectors. Social Fabric & Human Interest: Beyond hard news, he is known for exploring the changing social dynamics of India’s urban and rural heartlands, bringing a human-centric lens to systemic issues. Personal Interests & Digital Literacy Outside the newsroom, Himanshu’s deep engagement with technology and gaming informs his understanding of digital trends and the modern information economy. A trained DJ with a passion for music, his diverse personal interests contribute to a well-rounded perspective that resonates across both traditional and digital media platforms. ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Sep 01: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments