‘Will set a very wrong example’: Chirag Paswan backs Jantar Mantar assault victim’s family, seeks action

Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan said Friday that his name had been “misused” by Swatantra Bhardwaj, detained by the Delhi Police over an alleged assault on the father of a protester at the NEET protests at Jantar Mantar.

Speaking in Patna, Paswan backed the victims and said failure to act in such a case would set a wrong example.

“It is an extremely serious matter that a person is openly admitting that he assaulted someone so badly that the person could have died, and is admitting this openly on a podcast. If there is no action against him even after this, I believe it will set a very wrong example before the country and the people,” Paswan said.