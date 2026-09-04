‘Will set a very wrong example’: Chirag Paswan backs Jantar Mantar assault victim’s family, seeks action

Speaking in Patna, Paswan backed the victims and said failure to act in such a case would set a wrong example.

Written by: Himanshu Harsh
3 min readPatnaSep 4, 2026 08:40 PM IST
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) Chief Chirag Paswan. (Source: PTI Photo)Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) Chief Chirag Paswan. (PTI Photo)
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Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan said Friday that his name had been “misused” by Swatantra Bhardwaj, detained by the Delhi Police over an alleged assault on the father of a protester at the NEET protests at Jantar Mantar.

Speaking in Patna, Paswan backed the victims and said failure to act in such a case would set a wrong example.

“It is an extremely serious matter that a person is openly admitting that he assaulted someone so badly that the person could have died, and is admitting this openly on a podcast. If there is no action against him even after this, I believe it will set a very wrong example before the country and the people,” Paswan said.

He alleged that Bhardwaj had misused the names of several political leaders, including his own. He added that he filed a police complaint and urged the Delhi Police to conduct an impartial investigation.

“In public life, any person can meet political personalities, come to them and put forward their views. But that does not mean that the person personally knows that politician,” Paswan said. Claiming that he personally knew Bhardwaj, he added, was “absolutely wrong” and amounted to “misuse” of his name, and added that his party stood firmly with the family of the victim and his daughter.

Also Read | ‘Influencer’ Swatantra Bhardwaj detained over alleged attack on CJP protester’s father

In a video on September 3, the girl appealed to Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for help, alleging that Bhardwaj had admitted to assaulting her father. She alleged that despite an FIR, police had not taken effective action for nearly two months.

Gandhi, retweeting her appeal, had said there was “no need to be afraid”, and alleged that she was being targeted for raising her voice against the establishment.

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In the video circulating online, Bhardwaj is purportedly heard claiming that he had assaulted the girl’s father and referring to his “links” with several NDA leaders, including Paswan.

Also Read | ‘Want Swatantra Bhardwaj arrested’: CJP vs ‘influencer’ over attack

The case relates to an alleged assault of a protester’s father during the NEET protests at Jantar Mantar. An FIR had been registered earlier.

The Cockroach Janta Party, which organised the protests, condemned the incident and alleged that the sections mentioned in the FIR were minor. After several hours of negotiations with the police on Friday, relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act were added to the FIR, officials said.

Bhardwaj was reportedly detained Friday evening.

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Himanshu Harsh
Himanshu Harsh

Himanshu Harsh is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, currently leading on-the-ground coverage in Bihar. With a reporting career rooted in the complexities of the National Capital Region (NCR), Himanshu specializes in the critical intersection of law, crime, and civic governance. Professional Expertise & Credentials An alumnus of the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Himanshu brings a rigorous academic foundation to his investigative work. His expertise is characterized by a "ground-up" reporting style, most notably demonstrated during his extensive coverage of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where he analyzed shifting political landscapes and grassroots sentiment. Specialized Beats Himanshu’s portfolio reflects versatility, allowing him to navigate diverse industries and social issues: Civic & Legal Affairs: Extensive experience covering the Delhi reporting beat, focusing on policy implementation and judicial impact. Automotive Industry: A technical background in reporting on India’s evolving transport and automotive sectors. Social Fabric & Human Interest: Beyond hard news, he is known for exploring the changing social dynamics of India’s urban and rural heartlands, bringing a human-centric lens to systemic issues. Personal Interests & Digital Literacy Outside the newsroom, Himanshu’s deep engagement with technology and gaming informs his understanding of digital trends and the modern information economy. A trained DJ with a passion for music, his diverse personal interests contribute to a well-rounded perspective that resonates across both traditional and digital media platforms. ... Read More

 

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