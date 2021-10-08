Chirag Paswan slams Nitish Kumar with ‘mid-term elections’ jibe

Launching into a tirade against Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan Thursday raised questions on the future of the JD(U)-BJP government in the state, asserting that the coalition will unravel due to disagreements between the coalition partners, forcing mid-term polls.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Chirag claimed there was “mass discontent” against the government led by Kumar, who took office in November 2020, due to “rising rate of crime and corruption”. Chirag also accused Kumar of “shielding the corrupt”, referring to the irregularities in the Har Ghar Nal Kal Jal scheme unearthed by The Indian Express.