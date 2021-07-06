Chirag Paswan threatens to move court if uncle Paras gets Cabinet berth on LJP’s quota

Amid reports of his uncle Pashupati Nath Paras being a likely contender in the much-anticipated cabinet expansion of the Narendra Modi government, LJP leader Chirag Paswan Tuesday said that Paras cannot be appointed as a Union Minister on LJP quota as he has been expelled by the party’s executive board.

“Making him (Pashupati Paras) a Union Minister on LJP quota is not possible as the party’s executive board has expelled him. I have informed Prime Minister Modi through a letter,” Chirag, who is on an “Aashirvad Yatra” in Bihar, was quoted as saying by ANI.

Chirag also said that he would approach the court if his uncle was appointed as a minister from his party. “No problem if he’s appointed minister as an independent MP or from JDU,” Paswan said.

Chirag has been locked in a bitter feud with his uncle for control of the party after the latter was elected as the party’s leader in the Lok Sabha by five of the party’s six MPs. Both the factions have now moved to control the party and project their group as the real LJP, founded by Chirag’s father Ram Vilas Paswan.

While speaking to reporters, Chirag also trained guns at the Bihar government, saying “countdown of this government has begun”.



Chirag’s reaction comes amidst reports of a revamp in the Cabinet for which several leaders including Jyotiraditya Scindia, former Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Pashupati Paras are in the spotlight.

On Monday, as part of his yatra, Chirag received a rousing welcome in Hajipur, a constituency represented by his father, Ram Vilas Paswan, in Lok Sabha eight times, and is currently represented by his uncle, Pashupati Paras.