Chirag Paswan meets Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, triggers tie-up talk

BELEAGURED LJP leader Chirag Paswan met Bihar Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Wednesday to invite him to attend the first death anniversary function of his father and former Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan in Patna on September 12. The meeting triggered fresh speculation of a tie-up between the two, although Chirag sought to downplay it.

Chirag, who will also meet Tejashwi’s father and RJD president Lalu Prasad on Thursday, told reporters: “No political meaning should be taken out of such meetings. My father shared a great relationship with Lalu-ji and they respected each other a lot. I have invited Tejashwi-ji as part of our tradition.”

Tejashwi appeared more forthright. “When I started my political career in 2010, LJP and RJD were allies. I learnt many things from Ram Vilas Paswan-ji. He was our guardian…” he said. “Chirag will meet my father as well. My father, who is recovering, will attend the event.”

Asked if the two leaders will come together in near future, Tejashwi said: “My father has dropped enough hints. I do not need to say anything.”

Last month, Lalu Prasad had called Chirag a “leader of the masses”. He had talked about his ties with Ram Vilas Paswan, indicating the RJD’s willingness to align with the Chirag-led LJP.

Chirag, who is touring Bihar to regain his political ground after LJP’s split, has been warming up to RJD as well. In a recent interview to The Indian Express, he had said, “One never says never in politics.”

Chirag is facing a battle for political survival after his uncle and Hajipur MP Pashupati Kumar Paras and his faction of leaders rebelled against his leadership and split.