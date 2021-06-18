Chirag Paswan at EC door to stake claim to party

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan and others come out of Election Commission office in New Delhi, Friday, June 18, 2021. (PTI Photo)

The feud within the LJP Friday reached the doors of the Election Commission as MP Chirag Paswan asked the poll body to reject the decisions of the faction led by his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras.

Paras and four other MPs had earlier this week ostensibly ousted Paswan from the posts of party president and leader of the party in the Lok Sabha. Paswan has maintained that the Paras-led faction does not have the right under the party constitution to make these moves or the required quorum of the national executive. His faction has removed the 5 MPs for anti-party activities after a national executive meeting.

On Friday, Paswan told the EC that the rebels had no locus standi to make the decisions that they had. He asked that they be barred from using the party symbol.

Paswan told reporters that he had asked the EC that if the Paras faction made a claim to the LJP symbol or the party, it should be rejected prima facie and he should be given an opportunity to respond.

Sources said that while the Paras-led faction, which held its own national executive meeting on Thursday to declare Paras party president, was also supposed to approach the EC in person— this has not happened so far.

These sources also said that Paswan is likely to go to Bihar next week and rally his supporters in a battle that is now set to involve the poll body and the courts.