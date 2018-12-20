Chirag Paswan meets Amit Shah over seat sharing

Two days after expressing unease with the BJP over the delay in seat sharing, Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan and his son Chirag held a meeting with saffron party chief Amit Shah on Thursday evening. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley too attended the meeting along with BJP Bihar in-charge Bhupendra Yadav.

The LJP has pressed for finalisation of the coalition’s seat-sharing arrangement in Bihar by month-end and made it clear that the party would not settle for anything less than six Lok Sabha seats and one in Rajya Sabha. Just days ago, Paswan distanced his party from the Ram Temple issue, saying it could be an agenda for only a party and not the NDA or the Central government.

He also praised Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for his party performance in the recent state elections saying there was a “definite change” in the functioning of the Congress president and that he should be credited with the party’s victory in the recent state assembly elections.

“Congress party has won after a long time. You’ll have to give it to him. If you criticise someone, you should also appreciate them when they perform well. They chose issues well,” ANI quoted Paswan as saying. Paswan said while Congress raised issues of farmers and unemployment, “we stayed tangled in religion and temples”.