Bihar: Chirag Paswan begins ‘Aashirvad Yatra’ on father’s birth anniversary

LJP leader Chirag Paswan kicked off his ‘Aashirvad Yatra’ on his father Ram Vilas Paswan’s birth anniversary on Monday. He began the yatra from his father’s ‘karmabhoomi’ of Hajipur and said the party’s only aim is to seek everyone’s blessings.

“I am beginning Ashirvad yatra from Hajipur because it was my father’s work land. We will hold this yatra in every district. Our only aim is to take everyone’s blessings. I don’t have the status to show power to anyone. My own people have betrayed me,” Chirag Paswan told news agency ANI.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday paid tributes to LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan on his birth anniversary and said that his contributions to public service and empowering the downtrodden will always be remembered. In a tweet, Modi said, “Today is the birth anniversary of my friend, late Ram Vilas Paswan Ji. I miss his presence greatly. He was one of India’s most experienced Parliamentarians and administrators. His contributions to public service and empowering the downtrodden will always be remembered.”

Hajipur is of particular importance as it is the Lok Sabha constituency of Chirag’s uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras, who is leading the group that claimed to have ousted Chirag as both leader of the house in the Lok Sabha and as National LJP president.

Chirag had called a “national executive” meeting in Delhi a few days ago and passed a resolution reiterating his position as LJP’s national president and condemned the actions of the group led by Paras. This happened a day after Paras allegedly disbanded the ‘national executive’ and appointed a fresh one under his own leadership.

The real battle for control of the party is now set to be played out in two parallel forums — one institutional, such as the Election Commission (EC), Lok Sabha and eventually, courts. Both sides have approached the EC claiming legitimacy, and asking for the other to be barred from using the party symbol.

A minister in the Modi government, Ram Vilas Paswan died in October last year. He was among the most experienced parliamentarians and had served as a minister in governments led by different parties, ranging from socialist groups to the Congress and the BJP.