Chintan Shivir concludes: In BJP 2019 roadmap, focus on overcoming assembly deficits

The two-day “chintan shivir” of the BJP concluded on Monday with party chief Amit Shah guiding the state unit to prepare a “roadmap” for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. According to sources, the meeting focussed on the need for the party to overcome the deficiencies that it faced in the last year’s Assembly elections in which the ruling party managed to register a narrow victory against the rival Congress. The BJP won 99 of the 182 Assembly seats, after losing a considerable number of seats in the rural belt of the state.

The two-day meeting held at SGVP Campus in Ahmedabad was attended by around 45 selected BJP and RSS leaders. Sources said that discussions were held at length on how to strengthen the party organisation in Gujarat to repeat the 2014 electoral victory of party in the state when it had won all the 26 Lok Sabha seats.

Among those present at the meeting were Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, Gujarat BJP in-charge Bhupender Yadav, Gujarat BJP president Jitu Vaghani, Union ministers Parshottam Rupala, Mansukh Mandaviya and Jashvantsinh Bhabhor. Noted RSS leaders present at the meeting were Bhikhu Dalsaniya, Yashwant Chaudhary and Hasmukh Patel.

Issuing a statement after the session, Vaghani said that the upcoming Lok Sabha elections will be the elections “for the sovereignty of India under leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi”.

Party spokesperson Bharat Pandya said that a roadmap was prepared in the last two days to strengthen the party’s organisation and to ensure how “concrete” work done by the party at Centre and in the state could be spread to the people. He, however, added that no names for the Lok Sabha candidates were discussed at the meeting.

The Chintan Shibir was followed by another half-an-hour long meeting of Amit Shah with a select group of leaders which did not include Deputy CM Nitin Patel. CM Rupani, Bhupender Yadav, Vaghani, Bhikhu Dalsaniya and some other leaders were present at the meeting. When asked about it, a senior party leader said that it was just a “courtesy” meeting.

