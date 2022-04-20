Chintan shivir after Rahul return, Congress discusses PK plan

Ahead of a “chintan shivir” that Congress is planning to hold next month in Rajasthan, an eight-member group set up by party president Sonia Gandhi was Tuesday busy culling out “actionable points” from a presentation made by election strategist Prashant Kishor to the leadership.

The group, comprising P Chidambaram, Ambika Soni, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Digvijaya Singh, Jairam Ramesh, Mukul Wasnik, K C Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala, met at 10, Janpath for the second day Tuesday.

Kishor was called in for clarifications. As far as Kishor’s entry to the party is concerned, a member of the group said, the call will be taken by Sonia.

Also Read | Congress turns another full circle, Sonia Gandhi appears back at the wheel

The idea is to finalise the plan of action before the brainstorming session, which will be held in the middle of May after Rahul Gandhi returns from abroad.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Chhatisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel will arrive in Delhi Wednesday and are likely to meet Sonia and the group.

Gehlot could also discuss the venue of the shivir and other details with Sonia. Sources said the shivir could be held in Udaipur.

On the back to back meetings, a member of the group said “we are looking at the various suggestions that have come. We also have our suggestions. So, we are calling him (Kishor) for clarifications.”

Asked whether Kishor will join the party, he said “our mandate is to go through his suggestions and prepare a report on what all can be implemented. The rest will be decided by the Congress president”.

The report, sources said, deals with restructuring the organisation both at the national level and in states. It also deals with refashioning the communication apparatus, one leader said without elaborating.

Meanwhile, senior leader M Veerappa Moily demanded Kishor be inducted into the party. “The party needs a rejuvenation. It should be properly strategized. Since long I have been telling…I have written to the Congress president also…that it is better if he is inducted… and he must be asked to work out the strategy,” Moily told The Indian Express.

On whether a 137-year-old party like the Congress should be depending on an election strategist for its revival and whether there are not enough capable leaders in the party, he said: “There are many capable leaders. But there should be a trigger. He can provide a trigger… We have resources but that has to be channelized for which there has to be a strategy….in 2024, the Congress and the other parties opposed to the BJP should form the government. A UPA 3 should emerge,” he said.