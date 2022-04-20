scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, April 19, 2022
Must Read

Chintan shivir after Rahul return, Congress discusses PK plan

The group, comprising P Chidambaram, Ambika Soni, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Digvijaya Singh, Jairam Ramesh, Mukul Wasnik, K C Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala, met at 10, Janpath for the second day Tuesday.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
April 20, 2022 3:43:26 am
Congress, Rahul Gandhi, Randeep Surjewala, Prashant Kishor, P Chidambaram, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Digvijaya Singh, Jairam Ramesh, Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsCongress leaders A K Antony, Ambika Soni and Digvijaya Singh at 10, Janpath on Tuesday. Anil Sharma

Ahead of a “chintan shivir” that Congress is planning to hold next month in Rajasthan, an eight-member group set up by party president Sonia Gandhi was Tuesday busy culling out “actionable points” from a presentation made by election strategist Prashant Kishor to the leadership.

The group, comprising P Chidambaram, Ambika Soni, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Digvijaya Singh, Jairam Ramesh, Mukul Wasnik, K C Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala, met at 10, Janpath for the second day Tuesday.

Kishor was called in for clarifications. As far as Kishor’s entry to the party is concerned, a member of the group said, the call will be taken by Sonia.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also Read |Congress turns another full circle, Sonia Gandhi appears back at the wheel

The idea is to finalise the plan of action before the brainstorming session, which will be held in the middle of May after Rahul Gandhi returns from abroad.

Check Out Express Premium
Click here for more

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Chhatisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel will arrive in Delhi Wednesday and are likely to meet Sonia and the group.

Gehlot could also discuss the venue of the shivir and other details with Sonia. Sources said the shivir could be held in Udaipur.

On the back to back meetings, a member of the group said “we are looking at the various suggestions that have come. We also have our suggestions. So, we are calling him (Kishor) for clarifications.”

Asked whether Kishor will join the party, he said “our mandate is to go through his suggestions and prepare a report on what all can be implemented. The rest will be decided by the Congress president”.

The report, sources said, deals with restructuring the organisation both at the national level and in states. It also deals with refashioning the communication apparatus, one leader said without elaborating.

Meanwhile, senior leader M Veerappa Moily demanded Kishor be inducted into the party. “The party needs a rejuvenation. It should be properly strategized. Since long I have been telling…I have written to the Congress president also…that it is better if he is inducted… and he must be asked to work out the strategy,” Moily told The Indian Express.

On whether a 137-year-old party like the Congress should be depending on an election strategist for its revival and whether there are not enough capable leaders in the party, he said: “There are many capable leaders. But there should be a trigger. He can provide a trigger… We have resources but that has to be channelized for which there has to be a strategy….in 2024, the Congress and the other parties opposed to the BJP should form the government. A UPA 3 should emerge,” he said.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 19: Latest News

Advertisement