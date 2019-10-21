Chinmayanand writes to UP Police, wants law student booked under Gangster Act

Former Union Minister and BJP MP Chinmayanand on Monday sent a letter to Uttar Pradesh Police demanding that the Gangster Act should also be slapped on the woman law student who has accused him of sexual assault. The 23-year-old law student was arrested last month by a special investigation team (SIT) on charges of extortion.

An official of Shahjahanpur district jail, where Chinmayanand is lodged since he was arrested on September 20, said the former Union minister gave him the letter and it was despatched to the superintendent of police, news agency PTI reported.

According to the SIT, the law student and her three friends — Sanjay, Sachin and Vikram — allegedly demanded Rs 5 crore from Chinmayanand, failing which they threatened to upload online video clips showing him getting massages from her.

Chinamayanand’s advocate has also filed a petition in the court of the chief judicial magistrate (CJM) for slapping the Gangster Act on the law student and her friends.

“A petition has been filed in the court of CJM Omveer Singh stating that the Gangster Act should also be slapped on the four accused persons, including the woman, for demanding extortion,” Chinmayanand’s advocate Pooja Singh told PTI.

Chinmayanand, who has been accused of sexually exploiting the student of the law college run by his society, is lodged in jail following his arrest.

A case has been registered against him under section 376C of the IPC, an offence pertaining to the abuse of one’s position to “induce or seduce” a woman to have “sexual intercourse not amounting to the offence of rape”. The former Union minister also faces charges of stalking under section 354 D, wrongful confinement under section 342 and criminal intimidation under section 506 of the IPC.

