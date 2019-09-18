Chinmayanand complains of uneasiness, hospitalised

Former Union Minister Swami Chinmayanand, accused of raping a student, was admitted to Shahjahanpur govt hospital Wednesday after he complained of uneasiness, the Chief Medical Superintendent was quoted by news agency PTI.

Advertising

“After his condition became bad, he was shifted to the medical college hospital and admitted in ward number 8,” Chief Medical Superintendent Dr M P Gangwar told PTI.

A law student has accused Chinmayanand of sexually harassing her for over a period of one year which began after she moved into the college hostel. Chinmayanand is the president of the law college’s management committee.

Meanwhile, the 23-year-old law student who accused Chinmayanand of sexually harassing threatened with self-immolation if the leader was not arrested immediately. “Even two days after I recorded my statement before a magistrate, Chinmayanand has not been arrested. If the government is waiting for me to die, I will sprinkle kerosene on my body and immolate myself,” she was quoted as saying by PTI.

Advertising

The Indian Express had reported on September 15 that the girl had managed to record videos with the help of a hidden camera and that she had submitted as many as 35 videos of incriminating videos of the former BJP MP.

The woman said she wore spectacles with a hidden camera whenever she was called to Chinmayanand’s residence on her college campus to give him a “massage”.

The girl’s father claimed that first Chinmayanand managed to shoot an objectionable video of his daughter inside the hostel bathroom and then started blackmailing her. “Chinmayanand had shot an objectionable video of my daughter while she was staying at the college hostel. The video was shot inside the bathroom,” the father had said.

He acknowledged he knew nothing about the matter until he met his daughter in Delhi. “My daughter then decided to collect evidence against Chinmayanand and shot his videos. I was not aware about this…. I got to know about it when I met my daughter in Delhi, after she was brought there by police,” he said.