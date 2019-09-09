Chinmayanand raped, physically exploited me for one year, alleges law student

The law student, who has accused Swami Chinmayanand of harassment, on Monday alleged she was raped and physically exploited for a year by the former Union minister, PTI reported.

While addressing the media, the student alleged that while a complaint has been registered with Delhi police in this regard, Shahjahanpur police is yet to register the case.

“Swami Chinmayanand raped me and even exploited me physically for one year,” she was quoted as saying by the news agency.

“The Delhi Police has registered this complaint at Lodhi Road police station and has forwarded it to Shahjahanpur police, which is not registering the rape case,” she said.

The student also said that despite complaining of rape during the SIT interrogation on Sunday, the alleged accused was not arrested.

“On Sunday, the SIT quizzed me for about 11 hours. I have told them about the rape. Even after telling them everything, they have not arrested Chinmayanand yet,” she said.

The woman had gone missing after levelling allegations against Chinmayanand in a video. She was later found in Rajasthan by the UP police.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had allowed the transfer of the student to some other college saying that her “future was important”. The apex court directed the administration to admit the law student and her brother to any other college affiliated to Bareilly university.

On August 27, the Shahjahanpur Police had lodged an FIR against Chinmayanand. The student’s father had filed a complaint with police accusing Chinmayanand of sexually harassing her, a charge refuted by the BJP leader’s lawyer who claimed it was a “conspiracy” to blackmail him.

The woman’s father had alleged that she went missing at the behest of the 72-year-old BJP leader, who heads Mumukshu Ashram.