Chinmayanand case: Court admits law student’s interim bail plea

An Uttar Pradesh court has admitted the anticipatory bail plea of the law student who has accused BJP leader Chinmayanand of rape and was herself booked for trying to extort money from him, reported PTI.

Advertising

The student’s counsel Anoop Trivedi told ANI on Tuesday that the report of the victim’s arrest is wrong. “Till now we have neither received any notice nor any action has been taken against us,” he was quoted as saying by the news agency. The sessions court has summoned all records related to the case on September 26, he added.

However, the police had also arrested three other men for allegedly trying to extort money from the former Union minister. The student was also booked on the same charge.

Meanwhile, Chinmayanand is under observation and his blood pressure and other parameters are normal, according to the hospital where the BJP leader has been admitted.

Advertising

He was tested for heart problems on Monday at Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences here after he complained of chest pain, but an angiography did not find any “significant blockage” in his arteries.

Chinmayanand was arrested on Friday in the case. He has been booked under sections 354 D (stalking), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to SIT chief Naveen Arora, Chinmayanand, during questioning, said: “I am ashamed of my act and do not want to give further testimony.”

-With PTI & ANI inputs