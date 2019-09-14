Chinmayanand rape case: Student taken to ashram for spot verification

The Shahjahanpur law student, who has alleged that BJP leader Chinmayanand raped and sexually assaulted her for over a year, was taken by the SIT to the college and his ashram in the campus premises on Friday for spot verification of the allegations and verification of evidence.

Advertising

The college was closed on Friday, with a notice pasted outside the premises declaring the same. All students were turned back after being informed that the college would reopen on Monday.

While Chinmayanand was questioned by the SIT for several hours on Thursday evening, the woman and her father were taken to the ashram on Friday. No one else was allowed inside, and heavy police force was deployed in the premises.

“I was asked to stay outside, while they took her to all the rooms for spot verification of evidence. She informed them about the rooms in the ashram, where his men used to take her and where everything took place,” the father told The Indian Express. He said that the spectacles with camera she had used for recordings were missing, but the SIT had asked her to give proof of purchase of those spectacles.

Advertising

“I informed them that I had purchased them from an online shopping website earlier this year, and that I would give them proof of purchase,” the woman told The Indian Express.

The woman’s father said they would submit to the SIT proof of the allegations in the form of video recordings made by the woman. The woman said there is proof in about 35 videos recorded by her over a few months.

Earlier in the day, as students reached the college, they were turned back citing suspension of educational activities because of unforeseen circumstances. A hurriedly written notice on A4 size paper read in Hindi, “Important notice, today all students of the college are being informed that educational activities will remain suspended because of unforeseen reasons.”