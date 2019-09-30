Chinmayanand rape case: Congress denied permission to hold protest march for law student

Congress leaders were Monday denied permission to take out a protest march in support of the law student who has accused BJP leader and former union minister Chinmayanad of rape. Party leader Jitin Prasada was put under preventive custody ahead of the rally, news agency ANI reported.

Called the “Nyay Yatra”, the 5-day 180-km rally was planned from Shahjahanpur to Lucknow. Senior leaders of the party were expected to take part in the march.

Calling the state government’s actions ‘unfortunate’, Prasada told ANI, “Congress today wanted to hold a march to highlight the plight of the Shahjahnpur rape victim but the local administration is not allowing it. Tell me how is it a violation of law? It’s unfortunate.”

The party also accused BJP of helping Chinmayanad in “every way possible.” ” “The Congress demands that the hearing of the rape case against Chinmayanand be taken up in a fast-track court,” the deputy leader of the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, Aradhana Mishra said. “”This fight will be fought by the party from the streets to the state Assembly,” she had said, announcing the rally.

Chinamayanand, booked under IPC sections 354 D (stalking), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (criminal intimidation), was arrested last week. He has been in hospital since Sunday after two days in prison. The woman, meanwhile, was last week sent to 14 days judicial custody on charges of extortion.