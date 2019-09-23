Shahjahanpur rape case: Chinmayanand admitted to hospital, Allahabad HC expresses satisfaction in SIT probe

Three days after former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand was arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a 23-year-old law student, the Uttar Pradesh Police Monday said that the BJP leader has been admitted to a hospital in Lucknow for treatment.

The development came hours after Allahabad High Court expressed satisfaction over the Special Investigation Team (SIT) status report in a sexual assault case filed by a postgraduate student against Chimayanand.

While expressing satisfaction about the probe against the BJP leader, a bench comprising Justices Manoj Mishra and Manju Rani Chauhan refused to hear a petition filed by the victim seeking a stay on her arrest, underlining that it has no jurisdiction to pass the order. The victim and her three friends were booked for extortion by the SIT.

Taking account of Chinmayanand’s medical condition, doctors in Shahjahanpur had previously referred the BJP leader to Lucknow for angiography, news agency PTI reported. The former union minister has been admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute (SGPGI) in Lucknow, Jail Superintendent Rakesh Kumar told PTI.

Swami Chinmayanand had earlier submitted an application to the CJM court, requesting it to allow the “shifting of the leader to the KGMU, Lucknow, for treatment”.

On the student’s petition, the court observed, “If the victim wants any relief in this regard, she may file a fresh petition before an appropriate bench.” The court has fixed October 22 for further hearing in the case.

