Chinmayanand case: SC says woman doesn’t want to go back to UP until parents come

The Supreme Court Friday said the woman law student, who had gone missing after levelling harassment allegations against an “influential sant-politician”, did not want to go to her home state Uttar Pradesh.

Advertising

“The girl had said that she did not want to go back to UP till she meets her parents,” the bench comprising justices R Banumathi and A S Bopanna said. After interacting with the girl, the bench directed that she be put up at the All India Women’s Conference shelter for four days.

Former union minister and BJP leader Chinmayanand, who is also the president of the college’s management committee where she studies, was booked on charges of abduction on a complaint of girl’s father. The charges were refuted by the BJP leader’s lawyer who claimed it was a “conspiracy” to blackmail him.

The bench also ordered a team of Delhi Police to ensure the safe travel of the woman’s parents from UP’s Shahjahanpur to Delhi to meet her. The girl was subsequently found in Rajasthan.

Advertising

The bench further said the woman has told it she had left Shahjahanpur with her three college mates, who are also her family friends, to protect herself. It also said she was responsive to its questions and understood English but answered mostly in Hindi. The matter will be heard again on September 2 and till then the woman will not talk or meet anyone except her parents, the apex court said. The girl also told the court that after meeting and talking to her parents she will make a decision on her future course of action.

SC also directed that a team of police from Delhi will go to fetch her parents & ensure their comfortable journey to Delhi. It allows her to use landline phone at short stay home but barred her from interacting with anyone else till court met her again @IndianExpress — Ananthakrishnan G (@axidentaljourno) August 30, 2019

The bench had earlier asked the counsel appearing for the state to apprise it of the woman’s exact location and also by when she could be produced before it after which she was directly brought to the apex court.

The girl had been missing since August 24, a day after she posted a video on social media, blaming an “influential sant-politician” for allegedly harassing and destroying the lives of many girls in her college. However, the college authorities have claimed that the student has been absent since the beginning of the third semester on August 5. The Police team learnt the two had withdrawn Rs 1500 from an ATM in Jaipur yesterday. The money was swap from the card owned by the youth, who was accompanying the girl.