Chinmayanand case: Woman found in Rajasthan to be produced before SC today

Hours after the 23-year-old law student who went missing after levelling allegations of harassment against former Union minister and BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand was found in Rajasthan, the Uttar Pradesh state counsel informed the Supreme Court that the girl, along with the police team, can be produced before the court today itself. The UP Police said they were en route to Shahjahnpur and will reach the court in two and a half hour.

The bench, headed by Justice R Banumathi, had earlier today asked the counsel appearing for the state to apprise it of the woman’s exact location and also by when she could be produced before it.

The woman, a student at a college run by Chinmayanand’s trust, was missing since August 24, a day after she posted a video on social media, blaming an “influential sant-politician” for allegedly harassing and destroying the lives of many girls in her college.

Former BJP MP Chinmayanand, president of the college’s management committee, has been booked for abduction on the basis of a complaint by the student’s father.

Chinmayanand’s counsel Om Singh said she appeared to have fallen prey to those working against the BJP leader and was being used to serve their interests.

“She will be brought here and her statement to the police will clear the air and conspirators will be nabbed,” the counsel said.