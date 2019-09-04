Chinmayanand case: UP police forms SIT to probe charges by a law student

FOLLOWING A directive from the Supreme Court, the state government on Tuesday constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe charges raised by the law student, who had gone missing after uploading a video on Facebook blaming an ‘influential sant-politician’ for allegedly harassing and destroying lives of many girls in her college.

Advertising

Home Department stated that the SIT would be headed by IG (Public Grievance Cell) Naveen Arora while Commandant 41th Battalion PAC, (Ghaziabad) Bharati Singh would also be a member. Directions have also been issued by the State government to Arora to include policemen with a clean image in the probe panel.

“This SIT will ensure impartial investigation and also probe all allegations levelled in Shahjahanpur case ,” the statement said.

Chief Secretary Rajesh Kumar Tiwari also directed the Divisional Commissioner (Bareilly) and vice-chancellor of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Ruhelkhand University, Bareilly, to admit the law student and her brother to the college or any other affiliated college.

Directions have also been issued to the Shahjahanpur Superintendent of Police to provide adequate security to the law student, her parents and other members of her family, stated a press note.