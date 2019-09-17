Chinmayanand case: SIT records law student’s statement before magistrate

THE STATEMENT of the 23-year-old law student, who has alleged that former BJP MP Chinmayanand had sexually assaulted her for a year, was recorded before a magistrate in Shahjahanpur on Monday.

Last week, the woman had alleged that the Shahjahanpur police were not registering a rape case against the BJP leader. She has alleged that the sexual harassment by Chinmayanand began since she started staying at the hostel of the law college. Chinmayanand is the president of the law college’s management committee.

The student’s father said that in support of her claim, she had submitted 35 video clips to the Special Investigation Team (SIT). Some of the video clips have meanwhile gone viral.

Chinmayanand’s lawyer Om Singh, however, claimed that the video clips were fake.

When contacted, the woman’s father said, “The SIT got statement of my daughter recorded before a magistrate in Shahjahanpur on Monday.”

He added that they were yet to file a petition in the Allahabad High Court seeking directives to probe the video clips doing the round on social media.

Two days ago, the woman’s father had said they would approach the High Court because the circulating video clips on the internet were “damaging the image of my daughter and family.”

Chinmayanand has also decided to take action against the persons responsible for circulating the clips.

“A team has been formed by Chinmayanand to identify people who are circulating these videos on social media. We will take legal action against them because these fake video clips are damaging Chinmayanand’s image,” said Chinmayanand’s lawyer, Om Singh.

He added that they had also given a few video clips to the Special Investigation Team in support of the case filed by Chinmayanand alleging that a person had sent a text message on Chinmayanand’s phone demanding Rs 5 crore.

Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Team also questioned two employees of the law college.