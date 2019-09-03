Chinmayanand case: SC asks UP govt to form SIT, address grievances raised by law student

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to constitute a special investigation team (SIT) to “address the grievances” raised by the law student who had gone missing last month from her college in Shahjahanpur, alleging harassment by the college authorities. She was subsequently found in Rajasthan.

A bench of Justices R Banumathi and A S Bopanna ordered that the SIT will be headed by an officer of the rank of Inspector General of Police and assisted by an officer of Superintendent of Police rank.

It also asked the Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court to constitute a bench to monitor the investigation.

The apex court said it had interacted with the woman and her parents in-camera, and she had “certain grievances against the institution (where she was studying), and also against the management”. The “parents” also have “certain apprehensions on her safety”, the court said.

“We are not expressing any opinion. All that we are inclined to say is that correctness of grievance has to be addressed,” the bench added.

Additional Solicitor General Vikranjit Banerjee, appearing for the State of UP, informed the court that besides the FIR registered on her father’s complaint, the institution has registered a cross-FIR. The bench clarified that the SIT will take note of both FIRs and proceed with the investigation.

The court said the matter will henceforth be considered by Allahabad HC.

The court, which had taken suo motu cognizance of the matter, said this was only for the purpose of ensuring that the woman’s education is not disturbed.

The woman had said that she does not want to continue in the same institution and had suggested a different college under the same university, the court said.

It asked ASG Banerjee to verify whether she can be admitted to the college. “Tell them it’s a Supreme Court direction,” Justice Banumathi observed.

The court also ordered that her stay in the short-stay home in New Delhi be continued until September 12.

The court said her younger brother also studies in the same college and she had expressed the desire whether he can also be shifted.

The bench asked the ASG whether the boy can also be accommodated in the new institution.

Advocate Shobha Gupta, appearing as amicus curiae in the matter, urged the court to pass orders to record her statement under Section 164 CrPC before a Magistrate but the bench refused to do so. “No, we are not monitoring,” Justice Banumathi said.

The woman was produced before the court on Friday after being traced to Rajasthan.

She had told the judges that she had left Shahjahanpur along with her three college mates, who are also family friends, before Raksha Bandhan “in order to protect herself”.

After she went missing, her father had accused former BJP MP Swami Chinmayanand, head of the law college’s management, of harassing her and other students. Acting on his complaint, the police had booked Chinmayanand on charges of abduction and intimidation — charges he denied.