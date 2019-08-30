Chinmayanand case: Missing law student found in Rajasthan

Toggle Menu
The woman, a student at a college run by Chinmayanand's trust, was missing since August 24, a day after she posted a video on social media, alleging that the former Union minister was harassing and threatening to kill her.

Swami Chinmayanand

The missing 23-year-old law student whose father alleged she was sexually harassed by BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand has been located in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh on Friday.

The woman, a student at a college run by Chinmayanand’s trust, was missing since August 24, a day after she posted a video on social media,  blaming an “influential sant-politician” for allegedly harassing and destroying the lives of many girls in her college.

Former BJP MP Chinmayanand, president of the college’s management committee, has been booked for abduction on the basis of a complaint by the student’s father.

