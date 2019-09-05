Chinmayanand case: Law student can be admitted in another college, UP to Supreme Court

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday informed the Supreme Court that the Law student who went missing after alleging harassment by the management of her college in the state’s Shahjahanpur district, and was subsequently found in Rajasthan, can be accommodated at a different university to continue her studies.

Appearing for the State, Additional Solicitor General Vikramjit Banerjee told a bench of Justices R Banumathi and A S Bopanna that her brother, who is also a law student, can also be admitted at a different college.

On Monday, the bench asked the ASG whether her brother can also be accommodated in the new institution since the woman had expressed the desire whether he can also be shifted.

Banerjee, however, said there is a “practical difficulty”, as admission process in the identified colleges is “already over and the total sanctioned strength of students have already been filled up”. He requested the bench to direct the Bar Council of India to pass suitable orders so that the institutions can admit them.

Agreeing, the bench ordered, “Considering the submissions of learned Additional Solicitor General, and in the interest of justice and peculiar facts and circumstances, we request the Bar Council of India to pass appropriate orders to increase the sanctioned strength of seats by one as an exceptional case in the respective institutions at the earliest.”

The court gave the woman and her brother four weeks to submit their applications for admission. “She has got the best of institution… Ask her to join and study,” the bench observed. Banerjee said other formalities will be taken care of by the state government. The fees deposited in the old college will be adjusted by the new institutions, he said.