Chinmayanand case: Law student barred from appearing for semester exams

A university in Bareilly on Monday refused to allow the law student who has accused former union minister Swami Chinmayanand of raping her, to write her third semester examination, scheduled to start from Tuesday, until she produced a court order in this regard.

The university administration claimed that the woman did not fulfill the mandatory rule of 75 per cent attendance. On the Supreme Court direction, the university had last month admitted the student. She and three others are lodged in a Shahjahanpur jail for allegedly blackmailing and demanding Rs 5 crore from Chinmayanand. The former BJP leader has also been lodged in the same jail since October 20.

The student’s lawyer said he would file a contempt petition in the Supreme Court against the university’s decision.

However, the university, on Monday, allowed the girl to appear for a back paper examination. “Today, the university allowed the woman to take her first semester’s back paper examination. But she will not be allowed to take her LLM’s third semester examination which is starting from tomorrow (Tuesday). The Supreme Court had ordered to give admission to her, and we have followed the directive. There is no court direction to allow her to take the examination if she does not fulfill the required 75 per cent attendance,” said University’s Registrar Sunita Pandey

The student had completed her first and second semester from a college run by Chinmayanand in Shahjahanpur

The law student’s brother said, “The university gave admission to my sister in October on a court directive. A room in a hostel was also allotted to her. Since my sister is in judicial custody, she could not attend any classes. My sister today went to the university from jail and gave her back paper exam…” Her lawyer, Kalvinder Singh, told The Indian Express added that they had already obtained a local court order, directing jail authority to make arrangements for her examination.