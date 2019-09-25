Law student, who accused Chinmayanand of rape, arrested for extortion

The 23-year-old, law student, who had accused BJP leader and former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand of sexually harassing her, was Wednesday morning arrested by the Special Investigation Team for allegedly blackmailing and trying to extort Rs five crore from him. SIT arrested her from her residence after a brief interrogation.

“SIT reached my residence in the morning to question my sister. After talking to her for a few minutes, SIT told us they were arresting her. When my sister objected and denied to go with them, SIT official forcibly dragged her inside their car and took her away,” the girl’s brother said. He added that SIT arrested her sister despite her anticipatory bail plea pending before a local court of Shahjahanpur. “My sister’s arrest is a contempt of court,” he said. The court had admitted the plea yesterday and had fixed the next date of hearing for September 26.

“Anticipatory bail application was filed by the girl in the court of District Judge and it was heard by Additional District and Session Judge Sudhir Kumar, who was today holding the charge of the district judge. The court directed SIT to file its reply with documents related to the case. Without giving any interim protection, the court has fixed September 26 for the next hearing on the application,” said Anuj Kumar, District Government Counsel, Shahjahanpur.

Chinamayanand, booked under IPC sections 354 D (stalking), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (criminal intimidation), was arrested last week.

After the 23-year-old, who studied in a law college in Shahjahanpur, run by a trust of Chinmayanand, accused the BJP leader of sexual harassment in a video clip, his lawyers filed a case of an extortion threat against unidentified persons. Chinmayanand’s lawyers had alleged that a WhatsApp message demanding Rs 5 crore was received on the mobile phone of the BJP leader. The message, they alleged, threatened to make some video clips viral if the amount was not paid. Police have arrested three youths in this connection.