Chinmayanand case appears to be repetition of Unnao episode: Priyanka Gandhi

Attacking the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Wednesday said the alleged harassment of a woman law student by former union minister and BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand in Shahjahanpur appears to be a repetition of the Unnao case.

In a tweet, Priyanka alleged that in Uttar Pradesh, if a woman registers a complaint against a BJP leader her security is not guaranteed. “In Uttar Pradesh, this matter appears to be repetition of the Unnao case. If a woman complains against a BJP leader, then she is not guaranteed justice, even her own safety is not guaranteed,” Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi with hashtag ‘EnoughIsEnough’.

उत्तर प्रदेश में ये उन्नाव मामले जैसा ही दुहराव लग रहा है। अगर कोई महिला BJP नेता के खिलाफ शिकायत करती है, तो उसको न्याय मिलना तो दूर की बात, उसकी खुद की सुरक्षा की भी गारंटी नहीं रहती। #EnoughIsEnough — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 28, 2019

Priyanka’s tweet came a day after an FIR was filed against Chinmayanand in Shahjahanpur after the law student, who had posted a video on Facebook alleging threat to her life by an “influential sant-politician who has destroyed lives of several girls”, went missing two days ago.

While the girl did not name anyone in the video, which appears to be shot in a car, her father alleged that she was referring to Chinmayanand. The BJP leader’s lawyer has refuted the charge, claiming that it was a “conspiracy” to blackmail him. The girl is a student in a Shahjahanpur college of which Chinmayanand is the chairman and president of the management committee.

In her tweet, Priyanka referred to the rape charge made by a 19-year-old woman from Unnao against MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who was expelled from the BJP recently. The rape survivor from Unnao and her lawyer suffered critical injuries in a car-truck collision in Rae Bareli district in Uttar Pradesh on July 28. Her two aunts died in the incident. The girl’s family alleged that the accident was an attempt to eliminate her.

Hitting back at the Congress general secretary, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s media advisor Mrityunjay Kumar advised her not to create confusion and that the police have taken all the steps in this regard.

In another tweet, Gandhi said, “Not a single day passes in Uttar Pradesh when the BJP government manages to assure women that you are safe and you will get justice if anything happens with you.” She also tagged new reports of the case involving Swami Chinmayanand in support of her tweets.

With PTI inputs