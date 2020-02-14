Chinmayanand bail case judge to be permanent High Court judge

The Collegium resolution, put up on the Supreme Court website, gave no reasons on either occasion. The Collegium resolution, put up on the Supreme Court website, gave no reasons on either occasion.

THE SUPREME Court Collegium on Wednesday recommended appointment of Justice Rahul Chaturvedi, Additional Judge of Allahabad High Court, as permanent judge of that high court.

The Collegium’s decision, which was made public on Thursday, comes five months after it first deferred justice Chaturvedi’s promotion. The Collegium resolution, put up on the Supreme Court website, gave no reasons on either occasion.

“The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on 12th February, 2020 has approved the proposal for appointment of Shri Justice Rahul Chaturvedi, Additional Judge of Allahabad High Court as Permanent Judge of that High Court,” the statement read.

Justice Chaturvedi hit the headlines last week for his remarks while granting bail to former Union minister and BJP leader Chinmayanand on the charge of sexually assaulting a student of a law college he runs in Shahjahanpur, UP.

The judge referred to complainant’s conduct as “astonishing”, and that she “tried to blackmail him for ransom”.

“A girl, whose virginity is at stake, not uttering a single word to her own parent or before the Court regarding the alleged incident, is an astonishing conduct which speaks volumes about the ingeniousness of the prosecution story,” he had said in his order.

Justice Chaturvedi was appointed an additional judge of the Allahabad HC in September 2017. The Collegium also recommended appointment of nine additional judges of the Madras High Court as permanent judges. The judges are justices P T Asha, M Nirmal Kumar, Subramonium Prasad, N Anand Venkatesh, G K IIanthiraiyan, Krishnan Ramasamy, C Saravanan, B Pugalendhi and Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy.

For the Gujarat High Court, the Collegium approved the elevation of four district court judges — IIesh Jashvantrai Vora, Gita Gopi, Dr Ashokkumar C Joshi and Rajendra M Sareen as judges of the HC.

