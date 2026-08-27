2 Chinese survivors from vessel that sank off Odisha coast questioned by joint team

On Tuesday, the rescue team recovered the vessel’s emergency beacon and an empty lifeboat from the search area in the Bay of Bengal. (Express Photo)

The Indian Coast Guard brought the two rescued Chinese crew members of the Panama-flagged MV Ocean Winner to Paradip days after the cargo vessel sank off the Odisha coast. The two crew members — Pan Tonglai and Chen Jianhe — were found on life rafts on August 22 and are now with authorised company representatives.

“They were rescued on August 22, hours after the tragedy and are currently receiving medical care onboard,” Coast Guard spokesperson Commandant Amit Uniyal said.

Police sources said the two survivors are being questioned about the incident and will eventually head to the Chinese Embassy.

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The two crew members — Pan Tonglai and Chen Jianhe — were found on life rafts on August 22 and are now with authorised company representatives. (Express Photos) The two crew members — Pan Tonglai and Chen Jianhe — were found on life rafts on August 22 and are now with authorised company representatives. (Express Photos)

“We hope to get details of what happened,” a senior police officer told The Indian Express.