2 Chinese survivors from vessel that sank off Odisha coast questioned by joint team

Sujit Bisoyi is a Special Correspondent with the Indian Express and covers Odisha. His interests are in politics, policy and people’s stories. He tweets at @bisoyisujit87 ... Read More
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The Indian Coast Guard brought the two rescued Chinese crew members of the Panama-flagged MV Ocean Winner to Paradip days after the cargo vessel sank off the Odisha coast. The two crew members — Pan Tonglai and Chen Jianhe — were found on life rafts on August 22 and are now with authorised company representatives.
“They were rescued on August 22, hours after the tragedy and are currently receiving medical care onboard,” Coast Guard spokesperson Commandant Amit Uniyal said.
Police sources said the two survivors are being questioned about the incident and will eventually head to the Chinese Embassy.
“We hope to get details of what happened,” a senior police officer told The Indian Express.
MV Ocean Winner, the Panama-flagged vessel, sank around 230 nautical miles (425 km) from the Paradip coast of Odisha late on Sunday night. Officials said the vessel developed a tilt and sank within eight minutes.
It was carrying more than 72,000 tonnes of iron ore from Odisha to China and had left Paradip Port early Friday morning. A total of 24 crew members were on board — 20 Chinese, three from Myanmar and one from Bangladesh.
On the status of the 22 other crew members, Coast Guard sources said search and rescue operations were continuing.
“Coordinated sea and air search operations continue in full swing to locate the remaining missing crew members. The Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC), Sri Vijaya Puram (Port Blair), is continuously coordinating with all participating assets in the ongoing rescue efforts, including MRCC Beijing, the Maritime Search and Rescue Centre of China, which has deployed two merchant vessels in the rescue efforts.”
On Tuesday, the rescue team recovered the vessel’s emergency beacon and an empty lifeboat from the search area in the Bay of Bengal.