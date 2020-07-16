Chinese state-owned firms new East India Company, says top US official

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. (File) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. (File)

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday he spoke to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and that they talked about “conflict” on the India-China border and “risks” emanating from the Chinese telecommunications infrastructure.

Separately, US Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs, David R Stilwell, said Chinese state enterprises are “modern-day equivalents of the East India Company”.

“These state-owned enterprises are PRC instruments of abuse, and we should highlight their improper behaviour,” Stilwell said. “We should also shine light on how these companies operate around the world…”

He said, “In all our societies, citizens deserve to know the differences between commercial enterprises and instruments of foreign state power. These state enterprises are modern-day equivalents of the East India Company.”

In Washington DC, Pompeo described India as an “important partner” of the US and said, “We have a great relationship with my Foreign Minister counterpart we talked frequently, about a broad range of issues. We talked about the conflict they had on their border with China. We have talked about the risks that emanates to China from Chinese telecommunications infrastructure there.”

“You saw the decision they made to ban some several dozen Chinese software firms from operating… I think the whole world is coalescing around the challenge that we face and the democracies, the free nations of the world will push back on these challenges together,” he said.

Stilwell, who was speaking at a virtual conference, said, “When Beijing uses coercion, empty promises, disinformation, contempt for rules, bad-faith diplomacy, and other underhanded tactics in the South China Sea, it is drawing on a playbook that it uses worldwide. We see it in the East China Sea… We see it in the Himalayas, where Beijing recently took aggressive action on its frontiers with India.”

