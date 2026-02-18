After Chinese robot debacle, govt asks Galgotias University to vacate India AI Expo

A day after Greater Noida-based Galgotias University was called out for passing off a robot dog sourced from China as its own – which led to widespread backlash – the government has asked the varsity to to immediately vacate their booth at the ongoing India AI Expo, colocated with the AI Impact Summit in Bharat Mandapam.
“Galgotias University has been asked to vacate the AI Summit Expo immediately,” a source said.
On Tuesday, day two of the India AI Expo, Galgotias University faced widespread criticism after a faculty member presented a commercially available Chinese-made robot as an institution-developed innovation at the expo, prompting the university to issue a clarification denying it had ever claimed to have built the device.
The university showcased the robot dog, calling it ‘Orion,’ describing it as a product of the university’s Centre of Excellence. Government social media handles, including that of the Ministry of Electronics and IT, shared video footage of the robot.
However, within hours, social media users identified the robot as the Unitree Go2, a quadruped manufactured by Chinese robotics firm Unitree Robotics and commercially available for approximately $1,600. Some people also noted that the original manufacturer’s branding was still visible on the device. The university had separately claimed to have invested over Rs 350 crore in artificial intelligence infrastructure.
The backlash was swift. Users on social media accused the university of rebranding an off-the-shelf product and misrepresenting it to national media and government officials at a high-profile event. Chinese social media accounts also picked up the story, further amplifying the embarrassment.
The incident has drawn attention to broader concerns about misrepresentation of indigenous innovation at government-backed technology forums.
Galgotias issued a statement walking back the earlier presentation. “Let us be clear — Galgotias has not built this robodog, neither have we claimed. But what we are building are minds that will soon design, engineer, and manufacture such technologies right here in Bharat,” Galgotias University said in a statement on X (formerly Twitter).
“From the United States to China, from Singapore to every global hub of innovation, we have consistently brought cutting-edge technologies to our campus. Why? Because exposure creates vision. And vision creates creators,” it added.
The university further clarified that the robodog was recently acquired from Unitree, calling it “not merely a machine on display — it is a classroom in motion.”
