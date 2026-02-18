After Chinese robot debacle, govt asks Galgotias University to vacate India AI Expo

Galgotias University has been asked to leave after the controversy over the China-made 'Orion' robotic dog (Photo: X@GalgotiasGU)

A day after Greater Noida-based Galgotias University was called out for passing off a robot dog sourced from China as its own – which led to widespread backlash – the government has asked the varsity to to immediately vacate their booth at the ongoing India AI Expo, colocated with the AI Impact Summit in Bharat Mandapam.

“Galgotias University has been asked to vacate the AI Summit Expo immediately,” a source said.

On Tuesday, day two of the India AI Expo, Galgotias University faced widespread criticism after a faculty member presented a commercially available Chinese-made robot as an institution-developed innovation at the expo, prompting the university to issue a clarification denying it had ever claimed to have built the device.