MEA confirms: Xi Jinping to visit Chennai for 2nd Indo-China informal summit

Confirming the second informal summit between India and China, Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Chennai from October 11-12. Prime Minster Narendra Modi and President Xi had their inaugural Informal Summit in Wuhan in April 2018.

“The forthcoming Chennai Informal Summit will provide an opportunity for the two leaders to continue their discussions on overarching issues of bilateral, regional and global importance and to exchange views on deepening India-China Closer Development Partnership,” a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs read.

Interestingly, the announcement for the second informal summit comes just two days before the summit, unlike in 2018, when the announcement of the informal Wuhan summit between Modi and Xi was announced by then External Affairs minister Sushma Swaraj on April 22, five days before the event on April 27 and 28.

China on Tuesday refrained from making an official announcement about President Xi Jinping’s scheduled visit to India and maintained that India and China have a “tradition” of high-level exchanges and said that two sides were maintaining communication on high level exchanges in the next phase.