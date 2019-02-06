Chinese parts in Dhanush guns scam: GCF official killed with sharp weapon, says MP police

The Madhya Pradesh Police Wednesday said S C Khatua, a junior work manager with the Gun Carriage Factory, was murdered with a sharp-edged weapon. Khatua has been missing since January 17 and his body was identified on Tuesday by police behind a hillock inside GCF campus. His two-wheeler was found nearby.

The 44-year-old had gone missing after being questioned by the CBI in connection with an alleged scam that involved the supply of Chinese spare parts in the manufacture of 155 mm Dhanush guns manufactured by the Jabalpur-based factory. A Delhi-based firm had allegedly passed off the parts as being manufactured in Germany.

CBI had registered an FIR in July 2017 against the Delhi firm for submitting forged certificates of origin and also against unknown officials of the GCF for accepting the certificates. The Delhi firm had supplied six Wire Race Roller Bearings, a vital component of Dhanush, the indigenous version of Bofors guns.

At Rs 53.07 lakh, the amount involved was not much but the duplicate parts had other implications because the production and performance of the gun are crucial to India’s defence preparedness.

Jabalpur SP Amit Singh told The Indian Express that the police initially believed it to be a case of suicide but the post mortem report and opinion of doctors revealed that it was a murder case. There were blood marks at the scene of crime.

In January, the CBI had searched the GCF premises and also carried out searches at Khatua's home. The middle-level management official had gone missing on January 17. He had made the last call to his daughter, who studies in Kota. After that, his phone was switched off.