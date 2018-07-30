Follow Us:
Chinese man held for entering IGIA with fake ticket

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: July 30, 2018 9:18:26 pm
Chinese man apprehended for entering IGI airport with fake ticket.

A Chinese man was apprehended at the Delhi airport for allegedly using a fake ticket to enter the terminal area, a senior official said Monday.

Y Juntao was intercepted by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel Sunday night as he was about to leave the Terminal-3 building of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), he said.

He was stopped and questioned as exiting the terminal area is not usually permitted for passengers, the official said.

Juntao, who had Chinese passport, told the security personnel that he used a cancelled ticket to enter the terminal area to see off his friend who was travelling to Guangzhou, the official said. He was subsequently handed over to the police as his ticket was fake and he was charged with trespass, he said.

