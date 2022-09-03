scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 03, 2022

Chinese loan apps case: ED raids Razorpay, Paytm, Cashfree

The federal probe agency said it has seized Rs 17 crore worth funds kept in "merchant IDs and bank accounts of these Chinese persons-controlled entities", during the raids.

"The premises of Razorpay Pvt Ltd, Cashfree Payments, Paytm Payment Services Ltd and entities controlled/operated by Chinese persons are covered in the search operation," the ED said. (Representational /File)

The Enforcement Directorate Saturday said it is conducting raids at Bengaluru premises of online payment gateways like Razorpay, Paytm and Cashfree as part of an ongoing probe against “illegal” instant smartphone-based loans “controlled” by Chinese persons.

The searches were launched Friday at six premises in Karnataka’s capital city, it said in a statement.

The search operation is in progress, the Enforcement Directorate said.

The federal probe agency said it has seized Rs 17 crore worth funds kept in “merchant IDs and bank accounts of these Chinese persons-controlled entities”, during the raids.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The beauty of Hardik Pandya: When bold and bizarre is actually brilliantPremium
The beauty of Hardik Pandya: When bold and bizarre is actually brilliant
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar, son of IAF officer, has persona...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar, son of IAF officer, has persona...
Polio to Covid-19: What accounts for India’s vaccination success st...Premium
Polio to Covid-19: What accounts for India’s vaccination success st...
A teacher’s wish for schooling this Teachers’ DayPremium
A teacher’s wish for schooling this Teachers’ Day

The modus operandi of these entities is that they use forged documents of Indians and make them dummy directors leading to generation of “proceeds of crime”, it alleged.

“These entities are controlled/operated by Chinese persons,” it said.

“It has come to notice that the said entities were doing their suspected/illegal business through various merchant IDs/accounts held with payment gateways/banks.” “The premises of Razorpay Pvt Ltd, Cashfree Payments, Paytm Payment Services Ltd and entities controlled/operated by Chinese persons are covered in the search operation,” the ED said.

Advertisement

The entities under investigation were generating proceeds of crime through various merchant IDs/accounts held with payment gateways/banks and they are also not operating from the addresses given on the MCA (ministry of corporate affairs) website/registered address and they have “fake” addresses, the agency said.

The ED said its money laundering case is based on at least 18 FIRs filed by the Bengaluru Police cyber crime station against “numerous entities/persons in connection with their involvement in extortion and harassment of the public who had availed small amount of loans through the mobile apps being run by those entities/persons.”

First published on: 03-09-2022 at 02:52:53 pm
Next Story

Punjab gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria sent to judicial custody in forgery case

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

'Appalled' by Sitharaman's 'unruly' conduct with Collector, says KTR

'Appalled' by Sitharaman's 'unruly' conduct with Collector, says KTR

India, Pak will keep an eye on the over rate during the Super 4 match. Here's why

India, Pak will keep an eye on the over rate during the Super 4 match. Here's why

Actor Nora Fatehi questioned for 7 hours in extortion case against conman Sukesh

Actor Nora Fatehi questioned for 7 hours in extortion case against conman Sukesh

Watch: Indian man racially abused in Poland, called ‘parasite', 'invader'

Watch: Indian man racially abused in Poland, called ‘parasite', 'invader'

Brainwashed into becoming No.1: Serena Williams' coach traces her journey

Brainwashed into becoming No.1: Serena Williams' coach traces her journey

NASA Artemis-1 mission launch at 11.47 pm today: Why are precise timeslots calculated for launch?

NASA Artemis-1 mission launch at 11.47 pm today: Why are precise timeslots calculated for launch?

Vikrant sails, push for 3rd aircraft carrier now

Vikrant sails, push for 3rd aircraft carrier now

Premium
Career bureaucrat to Rajya Sabha MP, why Jawhar Sircar has TMC riled

Career bureaucrat to Rajya Sabha MP, why Jawhar Sircar has TMC riled

‘Everybody feels the Congress has become weak’: GN Azad
Most Read

‘Everybody feels the Congress has become weak’: GN Azad

Premium
Study says onion lowers blood sugar, then why are so many Indians diabetic still?

Study says onion lowers blood sugar, then why are so many Indians diabetic still?

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 03: Latest News
Advertisement