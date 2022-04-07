Chinese hackers made two attempts to target electricity distribution centres near Ladakh, govt says

The central government on Thursday confirmed that two attempts were made by Chinese hackers targetting electricity distribution centres near Ladakh. “Two attempts were made by Chinese hackers targetting electricity distribution centres near Ladakh. However, the hackers were not successful in their mission,” Union Minister of Power, and New and Renewable Energy RK Singh said.

Speaking to news agency ANI, the minister stated that the government has strengthened its defence system to counter such cyberattacks.

His statement came after a Bloomberg report claimed that suspected state-sponsored Chinese hackers have been targeting the power sector in India.

In the report, threat intelligence firm Recorded Future Inc. had said suspected state-sponsored Chinese hackers have targeted the power sector in India in recent months as part of an apparent cyber-espionage campaign.

The report further stated that the hackers focused on at least seven “load dispatch” centers in northern India that are responsible for carrying out real-time operations for grid control and electricity dispersal in the areas they are located, near the disputed India-China border in Ladakh.

In addition, the hackers compromised an Indian national emergency response system and a subsidiary of a multinational logistics company, according to the report.