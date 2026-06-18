Ahead of BRICS Summit, Chinese foreign minister in Delhi for huddle of NSAs

Wang was unable to attend the meeting of BRICS Foreign Ministers last month because he had to be in Beijing for the visit of US President Donald Trump. (AP Photo)

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will be visiting New Delhi for a meeting of the BRICS NSAs on June 22-23, which will set the stage for the summit of BRICS leaders in India in September this year.

Wang was unable to attend the meeting of BRICS Foreign Ministers last month because he had to be in Beijing for the visit of US President Donald Trump. The Foreign Minister is also a member of the Political Bureau of the ruling Communist Party of China and Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission.

Sources said Wang’s visit is also a signal that Chinese President Xi Jinping is likely to visit India for the summit of the BRICS leaders on September 12-13. Russia has already conveyed that President Vladimir Putin will be attending the meeting.