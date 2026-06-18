Ahead of BRICS Summit, Chinese foreign minister in Delhi for huddle of NSAs

3 min readNew DelhiJun 18, 2026 07:47 PM IST
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will be visiting New Delhi for a meeting of the BRICS NSAs on June 22-23, which will set the stage for the summit of BRICS leaders in India in September this year.
Wang was unable to attend the meeting of BRICS Foreign Ministers last month because he had to be in Beijing for the visit of US President Donald Trump. The Foreign Minister is also a member of the Political Bureau of the ruling Communist Party of China and Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission.
Sources said Wang’s visit is also a signal that Chinese President Xi Jinping is likely to visit India for the summit of the BRICS leaders on September 12-13. Russia has already conveyed that President Vladimir Putin will be attending the meeting.
In Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told a media briefing Thursday that Wang will exchange views with other BRICS member states on the current international security situation and major international and regional issues.
The meeting will also discuss joint responses to traditional and non-traditional security challenges and make preparations for the BRICS summit in September, Lin said.
“Amid a transforming and volatile world with many security challenges on the rise, BRICS countries standing at the forefront of the global south are committed to safeguarding world peace, promoting common development, practising multilateralism and enabling more equitable global governance,” Lin said.
China, he said, looks forward to enhancing communication and coordination with BRICS members to further enrich political and security cooperation and contribute to world peace and stability.
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Wang, who is also Beijing’s Special Representative on the India-China border issue, is expected to meet NSA Ajit Doval during his New Delhi visit to discuss bilateral issues.
This will be his second visit to India since the rapprochement began in October 2024 when the two countries decided to complete the disengagement of troops along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh. Xi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi met in Kazan, Russia, on the margins of the BRICS summit in October that year, and the disengagement process was completed in November.
Wang visited India in August 2025, days ahead of Modi’s first visit to China in seven years to attend the summit of SCO leaders in Tianjin.