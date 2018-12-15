Chinese Foreign Minister to arrive on December 21

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit India next week to attend the first high-level meeting of China-India ‘people-to-people mechanism’ agreed between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping in June, the government said on Friday.

During the visit from December 21-24, Wang will co-chair the meeting along with External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

The first meeting of the newly constituted India-China High Level Mechanism on Cultural and People-to-People Exchanges will be held on December 21 in New Delhi, the MEA said.

The decision to establish the India-China High Level Mechanism on Cultural and People-to-People Exchanges was taken during the Informal Summit between Prime Minister Modi and President Xi Jinping in Wuhan in April 2018. Several side events will also be held around the meeting of the High Level Mechanism.