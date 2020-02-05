Chinese envoy meets Health Secy over coronavirus

Sun Weidong Sun Weidong

Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong met Health Secretary Preeti Sudan on Tuesday to discuss the novel coronavirus (nCoV 2019) situation in both countries. Sudan is also learnt to have raised with Sun the issue of leave extensions for Indian students studying in China, who had travelled home before the outbreak of the virus.

“The government of India had reached out to the Chinese government on the need to extend the leaves of some of the Indian students who are currently home from various Chinese universities in view of the nCoV 2019 situation in that country. In that connection the Chinese Ambassador met the Health Secretary. He also shared with her updates of what is happening in China and the kind of steps that are being taken there to prevent spread of the virus. She also thanked him for the Chinese government’s cooperation for evacuation of close to 650 Indians from Wuhan in two batches,” said a senior health ministry source.

Sudan also chaired a review meeting with state health secretaries and senior officials from the ministries of Shipping, Tourism, External Affairs and Home Affairs via video conferencing, in which she told them that the Prime Minister’s Office is monitoring the novel coronavirus “closely and regularly”.

Sudan asked states to take necessary steps for contact tracing and adequate surveillance management. She also said that in order to meet with the increasing demand of additional manpower to undertake screening at airports, states should provide required health workforce and other logistic supports to APHOs.

It has also been decided that earmarked aero bridges will be used at seven international airports — Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Cochin, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai — at dedicated gates to screen passengers so as to ensure effective prevention.

The Ministry of Tourism is coordinating with the Hotels Associations for wider self-reporting by travellers visiting religious and other tourist places in states.

