Chinese apps ban boon for Indian researchers: IIT-Kharagpur

Experts at IIT-Kharagpur (IIT-KGP) on Thursday said the ban on several Chinese apps by the central government should be viewed as a boon for Indian researchers and the market.

Virendra Kumar Tewari, director of IIT-KGP, said in a statement that researchers and students can work better if the projects and start-ups are sponsored.

“We are contemplating on calling for submission of app development projects by students, which we can sponsor. With the talent at institutes like IITs who power the strongest corporations in the digital space, this is not the only certainty, but not achieving this goal should come as a surprise,” said Tewari.

Raja Datta, Head of GS Sanyal School of Telecommunication at the institute laid emphasis on the importance of investigations of the banned applications.

“It is important to study the attributes of the banned applications, and make certain of malware functions if any, and take necessary steps to remove possible security threats,” said Datta.

Talking about the market that has been created following the ban, Suman Chakraborty, Dean of Sponsored Research & Industrial Consultancy, is confident about Indian technologists and scientists who are ready to meet the strong demand for similar products.

“The ban has only created a supply imbalance in the market, which will attract Indian start-ups to feel the void. Also, our technological research has reached a level wherein designing such products indigenously should not be a challenge at all,” said Chakraborty.

