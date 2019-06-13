Chinese President Xi Jinping confirms readiness to visit India this year

Along the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and China’s President Xi Jinping engaged in delegation-level bilateral talks Thursday, during the course of which Jinping confirmed his readiness to visit India this year.

Advertising

In a statement to the media, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said that while PM Modi welcomed the Chinese leader to visit New Delhi, Jinping assured the Prime Minister about his plans to visit India this year. “PM specifically conveyed to President Jinping & he agreed that both sides need to raise our expectations from the relationship. PM welcomed him to India for next informal summit, President Xi Jinping confirmed his readiness to visit India this year,” Gokhale was quoted as saying by ANI.

Had an extremely fruitful meeting with President Xi Jinping. Our talks included the full spectrum of India-China relations. We shall continue working together to improve economic and cultural ties between our nations. pic.twitter.com/JIPNS502I3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 13, 2019

In his interaction with the Chinese President, PM Modi also had a brief discussion about Pakistan. He asserted that India made peace efforts with its neighbour but the efforts were derailed. “PM recalled that he has made efforts and these efforts have been derailed, that Pakistan needs to create an atmosphere free of terror and at this stage we do not see this happening. We expect it to take concrete action,” ANI quoted Gokhale as stating.

The SCO summit is PM Modi’s maiden multilateral interaction with the world leaders after winning a second term in the recently concluded 17th Lok Sabha elections.