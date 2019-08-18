China’s intrusion in Ladakh due to lack of importance by Congress: BJP MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal

Alleging that Ladakh became “collateral damage” during the Congress rule, BJP MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal on Sunday said the region did not get due importance in defence policies which is why “China has captured its area up to the Demchok sector”.

The first-time parliamentarian, who shot to fame with his impassioned speech in the Lok Sabha on Article 370 and the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories, accused the previous Congress governments of ruining Kashmir by following the policy of “appeasement” in hostile situations, leaving Ladakh to become “collateral damage”.

“It followed the policy of appeasement whenever the situation in Kashmir turned hostile. It never dealt with it strictly,” Namgyal told news agency PTI.

“Whenever the situation flared up in Kashmir, Congress tried to calm tempers by announcing special packages. It made stone-pelters happy and gave protection to separatists,” he said adding, “Neither its policy was good and nor its intention. It ruined Kashmir and Ladakh became collateral damage.”

Namgyol also blamed former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s ‘forward policy’ for the Chinese’ intrusion “into our territory.” “Jawaharlal Nehru formulated the ‘forward policy’, which said we should move towards China inch by inch. During its implementation, it became a ‘backward policy’. They (Chinese troops) continued to intrude into our territory and we continued to retreat,” he said.

“It’s the reason Aksai Chin is completely under China. The People’s Liberation Army personnel have come up to Demchok’s ‘nallah’ because Ladakh didn’t get due importance in defence policies in the 55 years of Congress rule,” the 34-year-old added. In July last year, Chinese and Indian troops engaged in a standoff after the People’s Liberation Army objected to India constructing a ‘nallah’ or canal in its own area near Demchok.

In July this year, Chinese troops crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and entered the Demchok sector after some Tibetans hoisted Tibetan flags on the occasion of Dalai Lama’s birthday. Army chief General Bipin Rawat had later said: “There has been no intrusion. Chinese come and patrol their perceived line of actual control.”

Supporting the government’s decision of making Ladakh a union territory without legislature, Namgyol had earlier lashed out at the Congress for its “step-motherly treatment” to the region. Asked how the things will change from the defence perspective with Ladakh becoming a Union territory, Namgyal said the region would now get its due importance. The BJP MP said the execution of the rehabilitation project announced by then home minister Rajnath Singh would put an end to migration from border villages.

“The borders will become secure when city-like facilities, including roads, communication, schools and hospitals, will be provided to these areas under the Narendra Modi government,” he said.

Namgyal earned the praise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for his speech in the Lok Sabha a fortnight ago on the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill.

According to the BJP MP, the Jammu and Kashmir administration would divert funds sanctioned for Ladakh. It never considered Ladakh’s geography, climate, and environment while framing policies for the region. On the future of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Namgyal said: “The Union home minister himself has said in Parliament. The LAHDC will continue to remain. People should not worry.”

(Inputs from PTI)