China’s concern over Article 370 ‘misplaced’: Indian Ambassador to China Vikram Misri

Terming India’s revocation of Article 370 as a “purely internal matter,” Indian Ambassador to China Vikram Misri said that China’s concern in this regard was “misplaced.” He said that there was no implication for either the external boundaries of India or the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China. “India was not raising any additional territorial claims,” he said as quoted in a statement released by the Embassy of India, Beijing.

In a media interaction with Chinese journalists on Tuesday, Misri pointed out that the change – which stripped the state of Jammu & Kashmir of its special status and bifurcated it into two Union Territories – was an “internal administrative reorganization,” and had “no external ramifications whatsoever.”

He further said it was intended to enable good governance and provide social and economic justice to the people of the state of Jammu & Kashmir, affording them the same rights available to citizens in other parts of India, the statement said.

“The Chinese concerns in this regard were therefore misplaced. So far as the India China boundary question was concerned the two sides had agreed to a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable settlement of the Boundary Question on the basis of the 2005 Political Parameters and Guiding Principles,” he said in a statement.

Misri also referred to the “positive direction” of India-China relations following last year’s informal summit at Wuhan between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping. He also referred to the importance of maintaining peace and tranquility in the India-China border areas for the smooth development of relations, and also spoke of the growing salience of trade and economic aspects in India-China bilateral relations, the statement said.