Chinmayanand case: Law student’s father to move HC for bail

A day after a Shahjahanpur court rejected the bail application of the 23-year-old law student who accused former BJP minister Chinmayanand of rape, her father Tuesday said they would move the High Court against the order.

Advertising

“The District Judge has rejected the bail of my daughter and now we will move a bail application in the High Court,” PTI quoted her father as saying in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh to reporters.

The complainant’s father said he had also written to Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, three days ago, seeking her help.

He said his rivals might frame them in in fake cases to make them withdraw the rape complaint.

Advertising

“My daughter is a victim. Injustice has been done to her and she has been put in the jail. Now I have got information through our sources that our opponents could try to frame us in fake cases so that we withdraw from this fight for justice,” PTI quoted him as saying.

The girl’s father said though he did not want to indulge in any kind of politics, they were forced to seek help from the Gandhi family.

On Monday, the court had rejected the bail applications of both the complainant as well as Chinmayanand. The complainant was arrested for allegedly trying to extort Rs 5 crore from the 72-year-old politician.

The SIT booked the law student along with three youths for alleged extortion attempt based on a complaint filed by Chinmayanand’s lawyer. She has been booked under IPC sections 385 (putting a person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and 201 (causing the disappearance of evidence of the offence, or giving false information to screen offender).

In accordance with a Supreme Court order, any information that could lead to the identification of a victim of rape and/or sexual assault, or a child in conflict with the law, cannot be disclosed or revealed in any manner.