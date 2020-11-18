China signs off on BRICS counter-terror strategy, no mention of border stand-off

Delhi blames China's all-weather ally, Pakistan for sponsoring terrorism against India.

China on Tuesday signed off on the BRICS counter-terrorism strategy that called upon on all countries to take steps to prevent the use of their territories for terrorist activities against other countries or their own citizens.

While Russia was the key drafting country as the host and chair of BRICS this year, China also signed off on the declaration which talked about “respect for territorial integrity” of Syria, Libya, Iraq and in the context of the UN.

However, there was no mention of the over six-month border stand-off between India and China.

The BRICS counter-terrorism strategy, issued late on Tuesday, said the member countries “calls upon all nations to take appropriate measures to prevent the use of their territories for terrorist bases or the perpetration or organization of terrorist acts intended to be committed against other States or their citizens”.

It also stressed on the need for “all States to refrain from organizing, instigating, facilitating, participating in, financing, encouraging or tolerating terrorist activities and to take appropriate practical measures to ensure that their territories are not used for terrorist bases or preparation or organization of terrorist acts intended to be committed against other States or their citizens”.

This is especially important since Prime Minister Narendra Modi had flagged terrorism as the biggest problem in his remarks. Delhi blames China’s all-weather ally, Pakistan for sponsoring terrorism against India.

The BRICS declaration countries also underlined the cross-border movement of terrorists. BRICS countries “recognize that acts, methods and practices of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations are activities aimed at the destruction of human rights, fundamental freedoms and democracy, threatening territorial integrity, security of States, and that the international community should take the necessary steps to enhance cooperation to prevent and combat terrorism, including cross-border movement of terrorists”, the statement said.

The declaration also flagged the issue of territorial integrity in the context of the UN, Syria, Iraq and Libya. “We call the international community to celebrate the seventy-fifth anniversary of the United Nations by enhanced efforts to establish a more fair, just, inclusive, equitable and representative multipolar international system, based on sovereign equality of all States, respect for their territorial integrity and mutual respect for interests and concerns of all,” it said.

“We reaffirm the principles of non-intervention in the internal affairs of States and the resolution of international disputes by peaceful means and in conformity with the principles of justice and international law as well as the inadmissibility of the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any State, or in any other manner inconsistent with the Purposes and Principles of the United Nations. We stress further the imperative of refraining from any coercive measures not based on international law and the UN Charter,” it said.

