China, Russia presidents to arrive for BRICS summit, Delhi Police deploys 30,000 personnel

4 min readNew DelhiSep 10, 2026 08:26 AM IST
Security has been stepped up at hotels in Chanakyapuri ahead of the BRICS summit, with the presidents of China and Russia scheduled to arrive in the Capital later this week, officials said.
According to sources, Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to arrive in India on September 11, while Chinese President Xi Jinping is likely to arrive on September 12. Both leaders are expected to land at the Air Force Station in Palam before proceeding to hotels in Chanakyapuri area.
“Security teams from China and Russia have already arrived at the hotels where the leaders are expected to stay. These teams are carrying advanced weapons and security equipment. Security personnel have been deployed from the floors where the presidents will stay to the rooftops and ground floors of the hotels,” a source said.
Sources said the Delhi Police Special Cell has been given specific responsibility for the Chinese President’s security arrangements. “At the hotel where the Russian President is expected to stay, an Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police and two Assistant Commissioners of Police have been deployed in separate shifts,” the source added.
Police have also carried out verification of every hotel employee, including checks in Delhi and in their respective home states, sources said. Both presidents are expected to bring some of their own vehicles and convoy cars by aircraft.
Most foreign dignitaries attending the BRICS summit will be accommodated in different hotels across New Delhi. “Indonesia President – member (GPS), Ethiopia PM, Kazakhstan President and Deputy Prime Minister of Thailand and Finance Minister will stay in a same hotel. While UAE Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Finance Minister of Saudi Arabia, Finance Minister of Bahrain and Brazil will stay in a same hotel,” a source said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin along will stay in a hotel along with the VIP dignitaries of Bangladesh. “South Africa President will stay in a hotel with the President of Burundi. While the President of Philippines, PM of Vietnam, VIP dignitaries of Bolivia, Finance Ministers of Cuba, Uruguay, will stay in a same hotel,” the source added.
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Only Iran President is staying alone in hotel. “The Chinese President and Belarus President will stay in same hotel. PM Malaysia, Nigeria MoS, Uganda Vice-President, UN Secretary General will stay in a same hotel,” a source said.
As per the schedule, heads of state and government from various countries are expected to reach Bharat Mandapam between 1.30 pm and 2.15 pm on September 12. On September 13, they are expected to arrive at the venue between 8.50 am and 9.25 am.
Sources said the UAE Crown Prince is expected to be the first among the leaders to reach the venue on both days. The Russian President is likely to arrive last, preceded by the Chinese President.
Officials said Russia and China are also expected to have the largest motorcades among the visiting delegations. “Traffic Police have finalised routes for dignitaries travelling to Bharat Mandapam. Several route rehearsals have already been conducted,” the source added.
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Delhi Police has deployed around 30,000 personnel as part of the security arrangements for the summit, covering the airport, hotels and Bharat Mandapam. Around half of them are from Delhi Police, while the remaining personnel are from paramilitary forces. “For better coordination, the security grid has been divided into sectors, with each sector placed under the charge of a Deputy Commissioner of Police or an Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police,” the source said.