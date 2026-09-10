China, Russia presidents to arrive for BRICS summit, Delhi Police deploys 30,000 personnel

Security has been stepped up at hotels in Chanakyapuri ahead of the BRICS summit, with the presidents of China and Russia scheduled to arrive in the Capital later this week, officials said.

According to sources, Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to arrive in India on September 11, while Chinese President Xi Jinping is likely to arrive on September 12. Both leaders are expected to land at the Air Force Station in Palam before proceeding to hotels in Chanakyapuri area.

“Security teams from China and Russia have already arrived at the hotels where the leaders are expected to stay. These teams are carrying advanced weapons and security equipment. Security personnel have been deployed from the floors where the presidents will stay to the rooftops and ground floors of the hotels,” a source said.