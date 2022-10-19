China puts a hold on proposal by India, US to list LeT’s Shahid Mahmood as global terrorist

China has put on hold a proposal moved by India and the United States in the United Nations to list Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Shahid Mahmood as a global terrorist. According to news agency PTI, this is the fourth instance in as many months that Beijing has blocked bids to blacklist terrorists at the world organisation.

The US Treasury Department had. in 2016, designated Shahid Mahmood and LeT senior leader Muhammad Sarwar as global terrorists.

“These two Lashkar-e-Taiba leaders are responsible for raising and moving funds to support the terrorist group’s operations,” Acting Director Office of Foreign Assets Control John E Smith had said back then.

In 2020, the central government had designated 18 key operatives and leaders of groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba, Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HuM), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Indian Mujahideen (IM) and members of the Dawood Ibrahim gang as individual terrorists under the recently-amended Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

This list included Shahid Mahmood, alias Shahid Mahmood Rehmatullah.

Mahmood was the Pakistan-based deputy chief of proscribed organisation Falah-i-lnsaniyat Foundation (FIF), a front of the LeT.