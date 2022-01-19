China’s PLA abducts Indian boy from Arunachal Pradesh: MP Tapir Gao

China’s People Liberation Army (PLA) abducted a 17-year-old boy from Indian territory in Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Siang district, MP Tapir Gao tweeted. According to Gao, the boy, Sh Miram Taron, from Zido village of the district was abducted yesterday from Lungta Jor area, where China built a 3-4 km road in 2018.

He said he informed MoS Home N Pramanik about the incident and urged govt agencies to ensure his early release.

According to Tao, the incident came to light when the boy’s friend escaped from the Chinese army and reported about the kidnap.

In December, China had announced its standardised names for 15 places in Arunachal Pradesh which it claimed as “South Tibet.” China claims some 90,000 sq km of Arunachal Pradesh as its territory and calls it “Zangnan.”