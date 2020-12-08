China, Nepal say Everest a bit higher than past measurements

The new official height of Mount everest is 8,848.86 meters (29,032 feet)

China and Nepal have jointly announced a new height for Mount Everest, ending a discrepancy between the two nations. The new official height is 8,848.86 meters (29,032 feet), slightly more than Nepal’s previous measurement and about four meters higher than China’s.

The Nepal government aimed to measure the exact height of the mountain amid debates that there might have been a change in its height due to various reasons, including the devastating earthquake of 2015.

According to the measurement done in 1954 by Survey of India, the height of Mt. Everest was recorded at 8,848 meters.

In 1975, Chinese surveyors measured Mt. Everest as 8,848.13 meters above sea level, according to China’s official Xinhua news agency.

A survey in 2005 found the summit’s rock height at 8,844.43 meters and its ice-snow layer at 3.5 meters deep. There was one meter of unknown material, probably a mixture of ice and gravel, between the rock head and the snow cap, it said in a report in May this year.

