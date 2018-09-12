Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 12, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy Sponsored

Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy
  • China mooting rail link between Kolkata and Kunming: Chinese Envoy

China mooting rail link between Kolkata and Kunming: Chinese Envoy

"We may have a cluster of industries along the route. That increases the possibility of economic development of countries involved in the 2,800 km-long project," Chinese Consul General in Kolkata Ma Zhanwu said.

By: PTI | Kolkata | Published: September 12, 2018 6:41:03 pm
China mooting rail link between Kolkata and Kunming: Chinese Envoy With joint efforts of India and China, a high-speed rail link could be established between the two cities, Zhanwu said. (Image used for representational purpose)

Chinese Consul General in Kolkata Ma Zhanwu said Wednesday his country was mooting a bullet train service between Kunming and Kolkata, traversing through Myanmar and Bangladesh. With joint efforts of India and China, a high-speed rail link could be established between the two cities, Zhanwu said at a conference in Kolkata.

“It will only take a few hours to reach Kolkata from Kunming if the rail link becomes a reality,” he asserted. The envoy also said that Myanmar and Bangladesh would benefit from the project.

“We may have a cluster of industries along the route. That increases the possibility of economic development of countries involved in the 2,800 km-long project,” he maintained.

The project had also found mention at the Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS) meet in Kunming in 2015, he said. The rail route was aimed at boosting trade flow in the Bangladesh-China-India-Myanmar (BCIM) corridor, Zhanwu said, adding that his country has been striving for the revival of Silk Route to increase connectivity from Kunming to Kolkata.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Do parrots understand economics? Well, kind of | NYT ScienceTake
Watch Now
Do parrots understand economics? Well, kind of | NYT ScienceTake
Buzzing Now
Advertisement